Cinemark Dallas adds "Oppenheimer" showtimes

Miles of "Oppenheimer" film are fed into the projector. Video courtesy: Cinemark

Cinemark Dallas has seen such a large demand for "Oppenheimer" on IMAX 70mm that the theater added weekend showings at 2:35am and 6:50am.

Why it matters: The Dallas theater is one of just two in Texas showing "Oppenheimer" on IMAX 70mm — director Christopher Nolan's preferred way to view his film.

There are just 30 such theaters in the world.

Details: The three-hour movie spans 11 miles on film. Before a 10:45pm Thursday viewing, a movie theater employee held up a strip of film as tall as him. It accounted for just one second.

Sometimes the movie fills the entire five-story screen at Cinemark Dallas. In other scenes, the top of the screen stays black, a directorial choice.

The intrigue: A movie theater employee encouraged everyone to take a restroom break before showtime. The line into the men's restroom snaked outside the door. Not so for the women's.

If you go: There are no previews. Arrive early. Consider wearing cozy clothes. Many filmgoers wore pajamas at the late-night showing.

If you browse tickets and see options, buy them quickly. Available seats likely won't last.

Of note: The "Oppenheimer"-"Barbie" double-header is likely to be the last major weekend opener at the box office for some time.

The ongoing Hollywood writers and actors strikes make it unlikely any film will be able to market itself to the same extent.

The bottom line: "Oppenheimer" is visually stunning. It's worth the IMAX experience.