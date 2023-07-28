52 mins ago - Things to Do

Cinemark Dallas adds "Oppenheimer" showtimes

Tasha Tsiaperas

Miles of "Oppenheimer" film are fed into the projector. Video courtesy: Cinemark

Cinemark Dallas has seen such a large demand for "Oppenheimer" on IMAX 70mm that the theater added weekend showings at 2:35am and 6:50am.

Why it matters: The Dallas theater is one of just two in Texas showing "Oppenheimer" on IMAX 70mm — director Christopher Nolan's preferred way to view his film.

  • There are just 30 such theaters in the world.

Details: The three-hour movie spans 11 miles on film. Before a 10:45pm Thursday viewing, a movie theater employee held up a strip of film as tall as him. It accounted for just one second.

  • Sometimes the movie fills the entire five-story screen at Cinemark Dallas. In other scenes, the top of the screen stays black, a directorial choice.

The intrigue: A movie theater employee encouraged everyone to take a restroom break before showtime. The line into the men's restroom snaked outside the door. Not so for the women's.

If you go: There are no previews. Arrive early. Consider wearing cozy clothes. Many filmgoers wore pajamas at the late-night showing.

  • If you browse tickets and see options, buy them quickly. Available seats likely won't last.

Of note: The "Oppenheimer"-"Barbie" double-header is likely to be the last major weekend opener at the box office for some time.

  • The ongoing Hollywood writers and actors strikes make it unlikely any film will be able to market itself to the same extent.

The bottom line: "Oppenheimer" is visually stunning. It's worth the IMAX experience.

