Apple Maps gets upgraded in Dallas and Houston
Apple Maps has added some artsy new features to win over more Dallas and Houston drivers.
The big picture: Free phone apps like Apple Maps, Google Maps and Waze have turned Mapsco and bulky navigation devices into tools of the past.
- Apple Maps hasn't always been as user-friendly as its competitors, but it has come a long way.
Details: The new Apple Maps features released last week include more detailed navigation graphics showing turn lanes, trees, medians, bus lanes and crosswalks.
- Certain landmarks like the Dallas Museum of Art and AT&T Stadium have a 3D appearance on the app, and they look even cooler in the nighttime view.
- Houston maps will show landmarks like Waterwall Park, Space Center Houston and Minute Maid Park, with details like the Astros' home run train and Space Shuttle Independence.
- Other new features show traffic conditions and the best lane for an approaching exit.
Of note: The Dallas area is also getting a Look Around feature that Houston has, showing street-level images of landmarks like the ones Google Maps already has.
What's next: Anyone with Apple Maps and iOS 15 or up will automatically receive the enhanced navigation system update.
