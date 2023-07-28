Apple Maps gets upgraded in Dallas and Houston

Share on email (opens in new window)

The new Maps app will look more like this. Map courtesy: Apple.

Apple Maps has added some artsy new features to win over more Dallas and Houston drivers.

The big picture: Free phone apps like Apple Maps, Google Maps and Waze have turned Mapsco and bulky navigation devices into tools of the past.

Apple Maps hasn't always been as user-friendly as its competitors, but it has come a long way.

Details: The new Apple Maps features released last week include more detailed navigation graphics showing turn lanes, trees, medians, bus lanes and crosswalks.

Certain landmarks like the Dallas Museum of Art and AT&T Stadium have a 3D appearance on the app, and they look even cooler in the nighttime view.

Houston maps will show landmarks like Waterwall Park, Space Center Houston and Minute Maid Park, with details like the Astros' home run train and Space Shuttle Independence.

Other new features show traffic conditions and the best lane for an approaching exit.

Of note: The Dallas area is also getting a Look Around feature that Houston has, showing street-level images of landmarks like the ones Google Maps already has.

What's next: Anyone with Apple Maps and iOS 15 or up will automatically receive the enhanced navigation system update.