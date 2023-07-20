North Texan woos judges, fellow contestants on "Is It Cake?"

Elizabeth Rowe is clearly the queen of realistic cakes. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

The latest season of the Netflix show "Is It Cake?" features a longtime bakery owner from North Texas.

Driving the news: The wildly popular show's second season became available to stream a few weeks ago.

How it works: 10 bakers from all over the U.S. attempt realistic cakes to trick celebrity judges into thinking they are real objects.

The creations are judged by their appearance and their taste, and contestants get to accumulate money from challenges along the way.

The show is fun to watch because viewers can also guess which of the items displayed are really cake.

The intrigue: Carrollton’s Elizabeth Rowe had a few reasons for going on the show. She wanted to be able to offer paid maternity leave to a longtime employee, and repair her own home that was damaged in the 2021 winter storm.

Rowe earned the nickname "The Stitch Witch" on the show for picking items with difficult stitching, including a Doc Martens boot.

Her British vocabulary, including "gobsmacked" and "oh my giddy aunt," adds to the fun.

Flashback: Rowe started baking in her small town in Essex, England, just one year before moving to North Texas in 2008.

She opened The London Baker’s Castle Hills location in 2018 and expanded to Lewisville in 2021.

State of play: Rowe is just as delightful in person as she is on "Is It Cake?"

She says the show helped her cover her employee’s leave, repair her home and pay for her wedding in April.

She still takes on wedding consultations, juggles deliveries for events, bakes impressively realistic cakes, and keeps in touch with the show's contestants.

What she's saying: "I just hope that people enjoy the show. I hope it brings them some joy and happiness … because that’s why I bake," she tells Axios.

Yes, but: We won't spoil the outcome for you. You'll have to see for yourself how Rowe did.