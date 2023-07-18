Summer activities for Dallas teens

Share on email (opens in new window)

Feeling clueless about how to keep your teenager occupied in this summer heat? The City of Dallas wants to help.

Driving the news: The city's Summer of Safety campaign has a long list of activities and events to help families fill their days.

Here are some options…

Girl talk: Dallas police will go over ways to avoid scams and fraud. The talk will be followed by an origami workshop. 1pm Tuesday at Vickery Park Branch Library.

Intro to theater for teens: Participants will brainstorm how poems, monologues and stories can be turned into a show. 5:30pm Wednesday at J. Erik Jonsson Central Library.

All-access passes. The passes give teens who live in Dallas free entry to places including the Dallas Zoo, Perot Museum and Dallas Arboretum. Passes must be picked up at a recreation center.

Summer reading. Encourage your teen to read more and earn rewards in the process.

🧢 Teen rec nights. Recreation centers across the city host free teen nights from 7-10pm on Fridays.