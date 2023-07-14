Data: BEA; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios Visuals

Texas is among the six fast-growing Southern states that now add more to the national GDP than the Northeast, which has been the perennial powerhouse, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Americans are spreading out physically and economically — and Texas has been a key beneficiary of the change.

The big picture: Florida, Texas, Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee are all part of a "$100 billion wealth migration" tilting the U.S. economic center of gravity south, per Bloomberg.

Those states accounted for 23.8% of the country's GDP last year, while the Northeast accounted for 22.4%, Bloomberg reports.

The switch happened during the peak of the pandemic, and there's no sign it'll reverse.

Yes, but: Texas dropped to No. 6 in CNBC's 2023 list of top states for business. North Carolina was ranked No. 1 for the past two years.

Texas was ranked No. 1 in 2018 and No. 5 in 2022.

Though Texas tops the ranks for access to capital and second for workforce, it fell to the last spot for life, health and inclusion.

State of play: Nearly 2.2 million people, comparable to the population of Houston, moved to the Southeast in the last two years, per Bloomberg.

The transplants helped steer about $100 billion in new income to the Southeast in 2020 and 2021 alone, while the Northeast bled out about $60 billion, Bloomberg writes from IRS data.

Of note: GDP also takes the business sector into account, and the growing number of corporations moving to regions like North Texas is a factor in the Southeast's growing economic power.

Zoom in: In 2022, nine of the nation's 15 fastest-growing cities were in the South, the Census Bureau said in May.

Texas was the only state with more than three cities on the list of the 15 most populous cities: Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin and Fort Worth.

Fort Worth had the largest numeric population increase among large cities in 2022, and Little Elm was one of the fastest growing large cities by percent change.

Meanwhile: Texas has been able to expand its political power because of its population increase.