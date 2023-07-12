Share on email (opens in new window)

Avoid going outside midday. Photo: Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A new heat wave is moving into North Texas, putting the Dallas-Fort Worth area under a heat advisory at least through Wednesday night.

Why it matters: Hot days aren't unusual in Texas, but they fit into a larger global trend of heat records set this summer.

Scientists are already warning that 2023 could be the hottest year on record.

The big picture: Dangerously sweltering conditions are expected to intensify this week across the Southwest.

That puts daily, monthly and some all-time records in jeopardy from the deserts of southern California to southwestern Texas, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman.

What's happening: Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 102° Wednesday with the heat index — what it feels like outside — as high as 110°.

The extreme heat is expected to continue through the weekend and possibly into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

What they're saying: North Texas already "had one real hot spell and now we're just getting into the heart of summer," National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Dunn tells Axios.

Details: D-FW has had six 100-degree days so far this summer. Last year, there were 47.

Of note: The state's power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, hasn't asked Texans to conserve energy.

There was enough energy to meet demand as of Tuesday night.

Zoom out: Last month was the world's hottest June on record, surpassing the last global record in June 2019, per CNN.

The nine hottest Junes have occurred in the last nine years.

What's next: The current heat advisory is in place until 9pm Wednesday but is likely to be extended as long as the heat index remains above 105° and air temperatures get above 103°.