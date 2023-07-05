Maura Sheffler has been immersed in music since she was a young girl, from playing violin by the time she was 6 to earning master's degrees in business administration and arts management from SMU in 2013.

She's now president and executive director of The Arts Community Alliance, a nonprofit that supports arts organizations and artists in North Texas and offers professional development for local arts leaders.

Our Screen Time feature explores how some of the most interesting people in North Texas interact with technology. Here's how Sheffler clicks…

Device of choice: AirPods, 100%.

First tap of the day: The Apple Weather app to make the call on whether my dog and I are getting a walk that morning — and what I'm wearing that day.

Go-to news sources: I get most of my news from daily podcasts because I can multitask as I listen — my trusted sources are "The Daily" by The New York Times, "The Journal" by The Wall Street Journal, Axios, and NPR's "Up First."

On rotation: I play DJ Mom when I'm not working. We've curated a Spotify playlist with my kids' favorites — the original Broadway recording of "Wicked," the soundtrack of Disney's "Wreck-It Ralph," and everything in between. And being a family of musicians, the kids and the grown-ups all sing along!

Podcast of choice: "Crime Junkie." The true crime genre must be in my blood because my dad is a public safety consultant who has done lots of work in this sector.

Most used app: Audible.

Reading list: Currently reading "Radical Candor" by Kim Scott and Tom Clancy's "The Hunt for Red October." I just finished Matthew McConaughey's "Greenlights" and love the wisdom of Brené Brown from "Dare to Lead."

Know someone we should talk to for our next screen time? Hit reply and tell us.