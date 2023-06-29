The only celebrity we'd leave home for in this cruel summer. Photo: Courtesy of the Arlington Museum of Art.

The Arlington Museum of Art has filled some of its blank spaces with an exhibit devoted to Taylor Swift's career.

Why it matters: Arlington went all out for Swift's tour stop in late May, even renaming a stretch of Randol Mill Road in her honor.

The museum exhibit gives Swifites another reason to visit the city.

The intrigue: "The Eras Tour Collection" includes original costumes and photos capturing Swift's many eras.

Two other exhibits at the museum feature women in country music and women whose careers in music started in Arlington.

What they're saying: "Great artists, regardless of their medium, stand the test of time because of their dedication to their craft. … They influence the future because they take creative risks in spite of opposing forces," Chris Hightower, CEO of the Arlington Museum of Art, said in a statement.

What's next: "The Eras Tour Collection," "Girl in a Country Song" and "Hometown Harmonies" are open for viewing until the week of Sept. 23.