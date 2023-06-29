8 mins ago - Things to Do

Taylor Swift costumes, photos on exhibit at Arlington Museum of Art

Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi

The only celebrity we'd leave home for in this cruel summer. Photo: Courtesy of the Arlington Museum of Art.

The Arlington Museum of Art has filled some of its blank spaces with an exhibit devoted to Taylor Swift's career.

Why it matters: Arlington went all out for Swift's tour stop in late May, even renaming a stretch of Randol Mill Road in her honor.

  • The museum exhibit gives Swifites another reason to visit the city.

The intrigue: "The Eras Tour Collection" includes original costumes and photos capturing Swift's many eras.

  • Two other exhibits at the museum feature women in country music and women whose careers in music started in Arlington.

What they're saying: "Great artists, regardless of their medium, stand the test of time because of their dedication to their craft. … They influence the future because they take creative risks in spite of opposing forces," Chris Hightower, CEO of the Arlington Museum of Art, said in a statement.

What's next: "The Eras Tour Collection," "Girl in a Country Song" and "Hometown Harmonies" are open for viewing until the week of Sept. 23.

  • Tickets start at $20; discounts are available.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more