This view has become increasingly more expensive. Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Dallas is now the 53rd most expensive city in the world for international employees, per consulting firm Mercer's 2023 report.

Driving the news: Two Texas cities — Dallas and Houston — jumped more than 20 spots in this year's ranking, which analyzes the cost of living in more than 400 cities.

Houston rose to 61st.

Why it matters: Dallas wants to be a major international city, and local leaders are working to attract more global companies and residents.

The big picture: The region is already home to dozens of North American headquarters of international companies, including Toyota, 7-Eleven and Nokia.

Flashback: In 2020, Mayor Eric Johnson created an advisory council of former U.S. ambassadors with the goal of attracting more international businesses to Dallas and boosting relationships between the city and foreign governments.

The Trade Office of France opened an outpost in Dallas' planned International District last year. The organization is working to attract and keep French businesses in the area.

Details: The Mercer survey looks at housing, transportation, food and recreation costs as part of its cost of living calculation to help global companies make relocation decisions for businesses and employees.

Dallas offers a decent return on investment for its cost of living. The city ranked 72nd for quality of living and 25th for infrastructure but fell to 95th for safety and 91st in eco-friendliness.

Yes, but: For residents in more expensive cities — including New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles — Dallas offers a significant reduction in the cost of living.