What to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend

Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi
Looking for something to do in North Texas the weekend of June 23-25?

  • Here are some options...

🌈 Have pride. AT&T Discovery District is hosting a Turn Up the Love Tour in support of the Trevor Project, a crisis support organization for LGBTQ+ individuals.

  • Vendor market starts at 6pm Friday, followed by an 8pm concert.

🎥 Watch a rom-com. John Cusack is hosting two screenings of his movies followed by discussions about the films and his career.

  • "Sixteen Candles" is at 7:30pm Friday at the Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth. Tickets start at $16.
  • "Say Anything" is at 7:30pm Saturday at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas. Tickets start at $40.

🥩 Learn from a legend. Pitmaster Brandon Hurtado of Hurtado Barbecue is hosting a four-hour master class at Globe Life Field, if you're willing to fork over the money for it.

  • 10am Sunday. Tickets are $350 and include two meals, two Rangers tickets, swag and a Globe Life Field tour voucher.

🪁 Fly high. Bring your own kite to a family-friendly kite gathering.

  • 12:30-5:30pm on Sunday at Farmers Branch Historical Park.
Dallaspostcard

