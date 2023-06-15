North Texas' 100-degree days are coming sooner than usual

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Dallas-Fort Worth is predicted to see its first 100-degree day of the summer by early next week, about two weeks earlier than average.

Driving the news: Temperatures are predicted to hover right below the century mark Friday and Saturday with humidity pushing the heat index — or what it really feels like — into the low 100s, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.

Why it matters: Summers are getting hotter, and excessive heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S.

In North Texas, the average summer temperature has risen 5.2° since 1970.

Zoom out: Between 1970 and 2022, summer temperatures rose by 2.4°F on average across nearly 230 locations analyzed nationwide by climate research group Climate Central.

Details: The North Texas average summer temperature between June 1 and Aug. 31 in 1970 was 83°. Last year, the average temperature had risen to 88.2°.

Last year was the region's fourth hottest summer since 1970.

Threat level: The summer weather outlook predicts hotter-than-average temperatures for much of the U.S.

Texas has a 50% to 60% chance of having a warmer-than-average summer.

What to do: Higher temperatures can lead to heat illnesses. Heat cramps and spasms are the first to set in due to dehydration or an imbalance of electrolytes.

For heat cramps, move to a shaded or air-conditioned area, hydrate and fan yourself until the spasms subside.

If heat exhaustion is suspected, do the same — but watch out for signs of heat stroke, which include seizures, loss of consciousness and being unable to keep fluids down.

If heat stroke is suspected, call 911.

The bottom line: Hydrate.