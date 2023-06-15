North Texas' 100-degree days are coming sooner than usual
Dallas-Fort Worth is predicted to see its first 100-degree day of the summer by early next week, about two weeks earlier than average.
Driving the news: Temperatures are predicted to hover right below the century mark Friday and Saturday with humidity pushing the heat index — or what it really feels like — into the low 100s, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.
Why it matters: Summers are getting hotter, and excessive heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S.
- In North Texas, the average summer temperature has risen 5.2° since 1970.
Zoom out: Between 1970 and 2022, summer temperatures rose by 2.4°F on average across nearly 230 locations analyzed nationwide by climate research group Climate Central.
Details: The North Texas average summer temperature between June 1 and Aug. 31 in 1970 was 83°. Last year, the average temperature had risen to 88.2°.
- Last year was the region's fourth hottest summer since 1970.
Threat level: The summer weather outlook predicts hotter-than-average temperatures for much of the U.S.
- Texas has a 50% to 60% chance of having a warmer-than-average summer.
What to do: Higher temperatures can lead to heat illnesses. Heat cramps and spasms are the first to set in due to dehydration or an imbalance of electrolytes.
- For heat cramps, move to a shaded or air-conditioned area, hydrate and fan yourself until the spasms subside.
- If heat exhaustion is suspected, do the same — but watch out for signs of heat stroke, which include seizures, loss of consciousness and being unable to keep fluids down.
- If heat stroke is suspected, call 911.
The bottom line: Hydrate.
