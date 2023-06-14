The Dallas City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a short-term rental ordinance that would require all operators to register with the city and pay hotel and occupancy taxes.

Council will also consider whether to adopt a code change that would enact a near-complete ban on the rentals.

Why it matters: The issue has become a fight over property owners' rights, what neighborhoods want and how much the city can and should regulate.

State of play: City staff and the City Plan Commission don't agree on the best way to manage Airbnbs and other short-term rentals, despite more than three years of debate and research.

City staff recommend an ordinance that requires registration and fee collection.

The commission wants a code change that largely bans the rentals from single-family residential neighborhoods.

The latest: Dozens of Dallas residents went before the council during a briefing last week to complain about the nuisance and danger of short-term rentals, pointing to unruly house parties that have ended in gunfire.

But many residents argued that the rentals shouldn't be banned because of a few bad actors.

By the numbers: Nearly 2,000 short-term rentals pay hotel occupancy taxes to the city. City staff predict there will be more than 3,000 registered if the new ordinance is adopted.

If the code change is adopted, there will be only an estimated 150 short-term rentals in Dallas.

With fewer rentals, the city estimates about $48,000 in annual revenue. For 3,000 rentals, the city estimates $1.5 million in annual revenue.

Threat level: Residents wearing "Homes Not Hotels" shirts told council members Airbnbs increase crime in their neighborhoods.

City staff said 3% of 911 and 311 calls between January and April were about short-term rentals. About 20% of the rentals generated nuisance or public safety calls during that time.

Details: If council approves, the ordinance change would require a two-night minimum stay for Dallas short-term rentals.

The owner would have to pay a $404 annual registration fee to the city.

Zoom out: New York City just agreed to postpone enforcing a municipal law requiring short-term rentals to register for an operating license, per Bloomberg.

Airbnb sued this month to block the ordinance, which was scheduled to go into effect in July.

The bottom line: The city could face legal challenges if council adopts stricter regulations.