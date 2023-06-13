Proposed Dallas bond package addresses housing shortage

Share on email (opens in new window)

A $1 billion municipal bond program in Dallas should prioritize funding affordable housing, advocates say.

Driving the news: Council members have started hosting town hall meetings this month for residents to learn about the proposed 2024 bond program and give input on how funding should be prioritized.

City leaders say the bond program won't result in a tax increase.

Why it matters: Dallas lacks sufficient affordable housing and has more overcrowded apartments than the rest of North Texas and a higher poverty rate than the rest of the region.

City staff suggest Dallas should add 100,000 units in the next decade.

Details: City leaders have identified five issues that would receive funding in the bond program: streets, parks, city facilities, flood control and economic development, including housing and homeless services.

In preliminary proposals, streets and sidewalks would receive the most bond money, followed by parks and recreation facilities.

About $150 million could be allocated toward housing.

The bond money would be distributed over five years.

By the numbers: More than half of the nearly 600,000 single-family homes and multifamily housing units in Dallas were built before 1980, per a presentation to the housing committee in April.

More than 25,000 units are listed as undesirable to fair condition by the Dallas Central Appraisal District.

About 13,000 units have low-income housing tax credits that expire this year.

Flashback: Dallas voters have approved bond programs in the past two decades that had modest contributions toward housing.

There have been 957 housing units developed from the 2006, 2012 and 2017 bond elections, per city presentations.

What they're saying: Mayor Eric Johnson has said parks are his priority, "but I think housing is a top second," Builders of Hope CEO James Armstrong III said during a Habitat for Humanity event last week.

"When 52% of our renters are housing-cost burdened, it's not a far tumble from having a safe, quality place to live to living on the street, possibly in one of our new parks."

Meanwhile: San Antonio voters approved a $1.2 billion bond package last year, with $150 million earmarked for affordable housing projects.

Austin voters also approved a bond project last year to put $350 million toward building new affordable housing and repairing current homes for low-income residents, per the Austin-American Statesman.

What's next: The Community Bond Task Force will submit a final list of recommended projects in November, and the city manager will present the bond program to councilmembers in December.