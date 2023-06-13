12 mins ago - News

Proposed Dallas bond package addresses housing shortage

Tasha Tsiaperas
Illustration of a house key covered in price stickers.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A $1 billion municipal bond program in Dallas should prioritize funding affordable housing, advocates say.

Driving the news: Council members have started hosting town hall meetings this month for residents to learn about the proposed 2024 bond program and give input on how funding should be prioritized.

  • City leaders say the bond program won't result in a tax increase.

Why it matters: Dallas lacks sufficient affordable housing and has more overcrowded apartments than the rest of North Texas and a higher poverty rate than the rest of the region.

  • City staff suggest Dallas should add 100,000 units in the next decade.

Details: City leaders have identified five issues that would receive funding in the bond program: streets, parks, city facilities, flood control and economic development, including housing and homeless services.

  • In preliminary proposals, streets and sidewalks would receive the most bond money, followed by parks and recreation facilities.
  • About $150 million could be allocated toward housing.
  • The bond money would be distributed over five years.

By the numbers: More than half of the nearly 600,000 single-family homes and multifamily housing units in Dallas were built before 1980, per a presentation to the housing committee in April.

  • More than 25,000 units are listed as undesirable to fair condition by the Dallas Central Appraisal District.
  • About 13,000 units have low-income housing tax credits that expire this year.

Flashback: Dallas voters have approved bond programs in the past two decades that had modest contributions toward housing.

  • There have been 957 housing units developed from the 2006, 2012 and 2017 bond elections, per city presentations.

What they're saying: Mayor Eric Johnson has said parks are his priority, "but I think housing is a top second," Builders of Hope CEO James Armstrong III said during a Habitat for Humanity event last week.

  • "When 52% of our renters are housing-cost burdened, it's not a far tumble from having a safe, quality place to live to living on the street, possibly in one of our new parks."

Meanwhile: San Antonio voters approved a $1.2 billion bond package last year, with $150 million earmarked for affordable housing projects.

  • Austin voters also approved a bond project last year to put $350 million toward building new affordable housing and repairing current homes for low-income residents, per the Austin-American Statesman.

What's next: The Community Bond Task Force will submit a final list of recommended projects in November, and the city manager will present the bond program to councilmembers in December.

  • In January, the City Council will finalize the bond program and call the election for May 2024.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more