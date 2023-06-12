Like old Westerns? Constantly planning what you might do in a zombie apocalypse? Dream of what you might do if you owned an entire city?

The abandoned West Texas town of Lobo, close to the Mexico border, is up for sale.

The intrigue: "Lobo, Texas, has gone through more transformations than Madonna," Texas Monthly says.

The town was once a water source for steam locomotives, then a cotton farming hub — but its population never surpassed 100. By 1991, it was a ghost town.

A group of friends from Germany bought Lobo in 2001 and have hosted many art, short film and music showcases there.

What they're saying: "We are too old now to continue our efforts to maintain the buildings and the 10 acres of land and would like to sell Lobo to someone who appreciates the special character of 'our' little Ghost Town," their listing says.

The buyer will get …

⛽ Dibs on some charming old structures, including the town's gas station, swimming pool, shower house, grocery store and post office.

🌄 Short drives to Guadalupe Mountains National Park and Big Bend National Park.

🚰 Running hot and cold water.

🪧 A fence spanning the length of Lobo, along U.S. Highway 90.

What's next: The asking price is $100,000 and the owners hope to make a decision by the end of this month, co-owner Alexander Bardorff told Marfa Public Radio.

The bottom line: If you buy Lobo and shoot a movie there, invite us to be extras.