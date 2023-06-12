Dallas skyscraper heights fall behind Houston, Austin

For decades, Dallas had the tallest building west of the Mississippi River. Now, all of its skyscrapers combined don't even make it the tallest city in Texas.

Driving the news: Combined, Dallas' skyscrapers measure 22,000 feet — falling behind the combined heights of skyscrapers in both Houston and Austin, according to a new study by Texas Real Estate Source.

Why it matters: Dallas boasted the tallest building in Texas — and west of the Mississippi — first in 1909 with the Praetorian Building. Then several other Dallas buildings held the distinction.

But the city stopped growing upward in 1985, when the Bank of America Plaza was built.

By the numbers: Fort Worth and Dallas skyscrapers combined measure 29,725, still short of Houston's combined skyscraper height of 30,498 feet.

Austin falls behind Houston's height with 23,582 feet.

San Antonio lags with just over 10,000 feet in combined high-rise height.

Yes, but: Houston won't be No. 1 for long. Austin is expected to be the tallest Texas city by 2026, per Texas Real Estate Source.

The 74-story Waterline tower in downtown Austin will soon be the tallest building in Texas at 1,022 feet tall, per the Austin American-Statesman.

Flashback: Dallas' first building taller than 150 meters was built in 1943. The Mercantile Building was the only U.S. office building constructed during World War II, per city records.

Houston got its first in 1962 when the El Paso Energy Building was completed, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.

Austin's Frost Bank Tower became the city's first building taller than 150 meters in 2004.

The bottom line: In a literal tower-measuring contest, Dallas loses.