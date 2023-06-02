Pride Month events around Dallas

Share on email (opens in new window)

Spinning the colors of the rainbow. Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Dallas Pride weekend begins tomorrow with an all-day music festival at Fair Park.

Driving the news: June is Pride Month.

Pride events are rooted in the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City after police raided a gay club, and bar patrons and others fought back.

Here's what's happening…

🎶 Dallas Pride Music Festival at Fair Park starts at 11am Saturday. Folk singer Allison Ponthier headlines. A fireworks show follows at 9pm.

Tickets: $10 for adults. $5 for teens. Free for 12 and under.

🛐 Carrollton Pride Day. Draw chalk art and visit food and art booths at this community-wide event hosted at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church.

11am to 3pm Saturday. Free.

⚽️ FC Dallas pride night. Toyota Stadium will have a peace and love-themed drone and light show as part of Y'all Means All Night after the match against Nashville SC.

7:30pm Saturday. Tickets start at $21.

🏳️‍🌈 The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade. The route starts at the Coliseum and ends at the Hall of State.

Parade starts at 2pm Sunday at Fair Park. Free.

🏀 Dallas Wings pride night. The Wings play the Phoenix Mercury with Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi on June 9. The North Texas LGBT Chamber hosts a pre-game mixer at 5pm.

Game starts at 7pm. Check ticket prices here.

💃 Arlington Pride Celebration. The event features "RuPaul's Drag Race" queens Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Symone and Kennedy Davenport.

Doors open at 5pm June 10. Free.

🙏 Juneteenth Unity Weekend Celebration. Events leading up to Juneteenth celebrating the Black LGBTQ community.