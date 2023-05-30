The final gavel fell on the 2023 regular legislative session Monday — without a resolution on two of Gov. Greg Abbott's top priorities: creating a new border police force and a voucher-like education program.

Yes, but: Lawmakers suspended chamber rules at the 11th hour to push through legislation addressing some of Abbott's other priorities, including bills aimed at shoring up the state's power grid and creating a new corporate tax incentive program.

Lawmakers also passed a bill over the weekend banning diversity, equity and inclusion offices at public universities.

The big picture: The Legislature didn't come to an agreement on a proposal that would allow parents to use taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition or cover home-schooling expenses. Abbott has signaled he would call lawmakers back for a special session to try again.

What happened: The Legislature approved a school safety bill that would require an armed adult at every public school — a response to last year's shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Lawmakers also approved a bill expanding what constitutes illegal public performances of sexual conduct, part of the state's larger effort to crack down on drag shows, though specific references to drag shows were removed from the bill.

Both houses passed a bill that would allow courts to remove district attorneys if they choose not to prosecute certain types of crimes, like low-level marijuana possession or violations of abortion-related statutes.

The Legislature also approved a measure that would provide subsidies for the construction of new gas power plants, part of a Republican-led effort to turn away from renewable energy.

Meanwhile: Lawmakers didn't reach a deal on property tax relief, a cornerstone of Abbott's re-election campaign.

Abbott had pledged to use half of the state's $32.7 billion surplus for tax cuts, per the Texas Tribune.

What's next: Abbott called late Monday night for a special session to start immediately to tackle property tax relief and securing the border.