Dallas elementary school students were given free copies of a Winnie-the-Pooh book earlier this month. But the book wasn't about the delightful imaginary world of Pooh and his friends.

"Stay Safe," featuring an image of the beloved children's character on the cover, was about what to do during school shootings.

Why it matters: The book, which was published by a Houston-based crisis management firm, concerned some parents, who weren't given warning or context and weren't prepared to talk about such a serious topic with children as young as 5, according to the Oak Cliff Advocate. One parent called the book "haunting" and "tone deaf."

The district later apologized in a statement: "Unfortunately, we did not provide parents any guide or context. We apologize for the confusion and are thankful to parents who reached out to assist us in being better partners," per the Advocate.

Details: Using images of Pooh and his friends, which became public domain last year, the book attempts to teach kids the concept of "run, hide, fight," the active shooter response recommended by the FBI.

"If danger finds us, don't stay, run away," reads one line. "If we can't get away, we have to fight with all our might."

"When the danger is gone, we should not fuss," reads another. "Instead, wait for a teacher or the police to come and find us."

The big picture: The incongruity of a snuggling, honey-loving stuffed bear juxtaposed with lethal violence highlights the perilous line school districts across the country must walk. Educators want to teach kids how to respond in the face of danger — but in the least traumatic way possible.

Zoom out: The book quickly received national attention. California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted, "Winnie-the-Pooh is now teaching Texas kids about active shooters because the elected officials do not have the courage to keep our kids safe and pass common sense gun safety laws."

The bottom line: "Stay Safe" is a good reminder that kids in America live a long way from the idyllic world of the Hundred Acre Wood.