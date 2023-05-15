Dallas arcade offers virtual reality games for all ages

A newish gaming lounge tucked away in the Shops at Park Lane parking garage is filled with virtual-reality and traditional games that cater to kids and adults.

The intrigue: Two Bit Circus has only one other location, in Los Angeles. The Dallas location opened in November and has spaces for birthday parties and company events.

The VR games include a spinoff of the Nintendo Switch game "Overcooked!," a virtual dance-off with VR-enabled gloves, and a "Hyperdeck" game with a moving floor and weather effects.

How it works: Buy "bits" to use for games, food and drinks. A dollar gets you 20 bits.

Every guest needs to pay to get in. Packages start at $35 per person. Happy hour and family packages lower the cost.

Where: Two Bit Circus, 8030 Park Lane, Suite 200.

The bottom line: $50 per person could cover food and dessert, two VR games, and a few other arcade games like "Connect Four" basketball and virtual "Twister."

Pro tips: The food is forgettable, but many of the beers, served at a carnival-themed bar, are locally brewed. Also, the VR games are really popular, so reserve a time slot when you first get there.