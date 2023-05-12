Dallas allergy season is getting longer and longer

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

You're probably sneezing more often than a decade ago.

The Dallas area's allergy season increased by 21 days between 1970 and 2021, per an analysis from Climate Central, a nonprofit climate news organization.

The big picture: Allergy season increased by 15 days on average between 1970 and 2021 across about 200 U.S. cities, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng report.

That's based on the number of days between the last freeze each spring and the first freeze each fall — essentially, the annual window during which seasonal allergy sufferers are most likely to rely on an antihistamine to get through each day.

Why it matters: The lengthening allergy season is tied to climate change, per Climate Central, with big health ramifications for the roughly one-quarter of Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies — and for respiratory health more broadly.

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Details: Earlier springs and fewer long freezes mean plants have more time to flower and release gobs of pollen.

From 1990 to 2018, pollen counts increased by 21% nationwide, with the greatest increases in the Midwest and Texas, according to a 2021 study.

The "freeze-free" season has lengthened by at least a month in more than 30 cities.

Yes, but: Allergy seasons shortened in some cities between 1970 and 2021, including Denver (-15 days) and Charlotte (-9 days).

What's next: It's only going to get worse, with allergy seasons emerging in areas where they didn't exist before and getting longer and worse elsewhere, reports Axios' Arielle Dreher.

The bottom line: Bless you.