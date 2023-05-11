Inside the Dolly Parton pop-up store in Frisco
The Academy of Country Music Awards festivities include a pop-up Dolly Parton store that is open through the weekend.
What's happening: Parton made an appearance at the store just before it opened Tuesday. She called a local blogger a stripper in the most charmingly Dolly way imaginable.
- "To be called a stripper by Dolly Parton is just iconic. I can die happy! I’m glad there are videos because honestly I blacked out a little when she invited me on stage," Jessica Serna, the woman behind My Curly Adventures, tells Axios.
The pop-up store includes:
🤘 A place to pre-order Parton's rock album and pictures from the album's photo shoot.
👠 A costume exhibit featuring some of Parton's most famous rhinestone outfits.
👃 A collection of Dolly Parton perfumes.
🐕 "Doggy Parton" dog clothes and toys.
🍰 A series of Dolly Parton-branded cake and cornbread mixes.
🎶 A DJ spinning all Dolly, all the time.
👕 A bevy of classic Dolly Parton shirts and hats.
Where: Dolly! All Access, 3620 The Star Blvd., Suite 1205, Frisco.
When: The store will be open 3-10pm Thursday, noon-8pm Friday and Saturday, and noon-6pm Sunday.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.