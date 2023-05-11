Inside the Dolly Parton pop-up store in Frisco

Share on email (opens in new window)

Weren't you just looking for some Dolly Parton cake mix? Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West

The Academy of Country Music Awards festivities include a pop-up Dolly Parton store that is open through the weekend.

What's happening: Parton made an appearance at the store just before it opened Tuesday. She called a local blogger a stripper in the most charmingly Dolly way imaginable.

"To be called a stripper by Dolly Parton is just iconic. I can die happy! I’m glad there are videos because honestly I blacked out a little when she invited me on stage," Jessica Serna, the woman behind My Curly Adventures, tells Axios.

The pop-up store includes:

🤘 A place to pre-order Parton's rock album and pictures from the album's photo shoot.

👠 A costume exhibit featuring some of Parton's most famous rhinestone outfits.

👃 A collection of Dolly Parton perfumes.

🐕 "Doggy Parton" dog clothes and toys.

🍰 A series of Dolly Parton-branded cake and cornbread mixes.

🎶 A DJ spinning all Dolly, all the time.

👕 A bevy of classic Dolly Parton shirts and hats.

Where: Dolly! All Access, 3620 The Star Blvd., Suite 1205, Frisco.

When: The store will be open 3-10pm Thursday, noon-8pm Friday and Saturday, and noon-6pm Sunday.