HBO has a new series based on the 1980 ax killing of Betty Gore in Wylie.

Driving the news: The first episode of "Love and Death," starring Elizabeth Olsen and Texas native Jesse Plemons, premieres Thursday.

The big picture: The show is based on this 1984 Texas Monthly story chronicling Candy Montgomery's affair with Allan Gore, Montgomery killing Gore's wife with an ax, and the subsequent trial — in which Montgomery was acquitted after the jury determined she acted in self-defense.

Details: "Love and Death" was mostly filmed in and around Austin, likely because Wylie has changed so much in the last 40 years.

Betty Gore's daughter is played by 10-year-old Harper Heath of Rockwall, who isn't allowed to watch most of the series.

Yes, but: This is the second prestige-television take on the crime. Last May, Hulu released "Candy," starring Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey. Reviews were middling despite the incredible cast, which also included Timothy Simons of "Veep" and Pablo Schreiber.

The intrigue: Even with the attention brought on by two huge productions, little is known about where Candy Montgomery is today.