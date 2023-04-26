North Texas lawmakers struggle to regulate short-term rentals

Several North Texas cities, including Dallas, are still debating how to regulate short-term rentals.

What's happening: Dallas City Council has yet to vote on a proposed ordinance that would restrict short-term rentals to mixed zoning areas after more than three years of discussion.

The council was briefed on the ordinance this month, and last week four council members asked the city manager to put the matter on Wednesday's agenda for a vote.

Yes, but: It's not on the calendar.

Driving the news: A bill pending in the Texas Legislature would limit the ability of cities and municipalities to regulate short-term rentals.

The House Land and Resource Management Committee heard testimony on an updated version of HB 2665, which originally limited local oversight to requiring the rentals to register.

A substitute version calls for the issue to be studied by a task force and considered during the next legislative session in two years.

Why it matters: The issue has become a fight over property owners' rights, what neighborhoods want, the ability of cities to regulate their own areas and state authority.

State of play: Fort Worth passed an ordinance requiring short-term rental operators to register with the city and pay a registration fee and hotel occupancy tax.

Plano created a task force to study the matter.

Denton is reworking its ordinance after an appellate court ruled the city's current rules are unconstitutional.

By the numbers: There were 1,765 registered short-term rentals in Dallas as of the end of March. But city staff estimate there are likely thousands more.

Plano has identified 345 short-term rentals, per WFAA.

What they're saying: Many North Texas residents submitted feedback to the House committee, saying they wanted localities to retain control over regulating short-term rentals.

"In a state as big and diverse as Texas, there is no 'one size fits all' policy that would apply equally well," Carol Peters, a member of United Neighborhoods of Fort Worth, told the committee.

The intrigue: Airbnb hosts earned a median $10,800 last year in Texas, per the Dallas Morning News.

Flashback: In 2018, Attorney General Ken Paxton called Austin's short-term rental ordinance unconstitutional.