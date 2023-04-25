Arlington's big decisions this election
Arlington voters will decide whether to keep the current mayor and whether to approve a $287 million bond package to improve streets, recreation spaces and city facilities.
Why it matters: The city is transitioning from a pass-through suburb between Dallas and Fort Worth to the sports and entertainment hub of North Texas.
Driving the news: Early voting in municipal and school board elections began yesterday and runs through May 2.
- Election Day is May 6.
What's happening: Mayor Jim Ross is running for a second term. Real estate broker Amy Cearnal opted to run after seeing Ross was running uncontested.
What they're saying: "I wanted to just come in and be a part of the race and show a different alternative," Cearnal told KERA.
The other side: Ross says he wants the chance to continue his work, which includes plans for improving roads and encouraging job growth.
- "We've accomplished a lot of things in two years, but we're not done," Ross said in a re-election video posted to Facebook.
State of play: About $1 billion in new developments are under construction in Arlington's entertainment district near the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys stadiums.
- The construction includes more housing, including luxury apartments, near the old ballpark.
Of note: Ross has opened two restaurants in Arlington, including Hearsay Arlington at Choctaw Stadium, which boasts "scenic views" of the city's entertainment district.
What's on the ballot: Four Arlington council seats are also on the ballot. The bond election includes:
- Proposition A: $219.5 million for street, sidewalk and bridge expansion and construction.
- Proposition B: $24.6 million for developing and renovating parks.
- Proposition C: $30 million for public safety building improvements, including construction of a new fire station.
- Proposition D: $3 million for renovating the downtown city administration building.
- Proposition E: $1.1 million for improving libraries.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.