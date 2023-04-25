Arlington's big decisions this election

The George W. Hawkes Downtown Library in Arlington. Photo: Courtesy of the City of Arlington

Arlington voters will decide whether to keep the current mayor and whether to approve a $287 million bond package to improve streets, recreation spaces and city facilities.

Why it matters: The city is transitioning from a pass-through suburb between Dallas and Fort Worth to the sports and entertainment hub of North Texas.

Driving the news: Early voting in municipal and school board elections began yesterday and runs through May 2.

Election Day is May 6.

What's happening: Mayor Jim Ross is running for a second term. Real estate broker Amy Cearnal opted to run after seeing Ross was running uncontested.

What they're saying: "I wanted to just come in and be a part of the race and show a different alternative," Cearnal told KERA.

The other side: Ross says he wants the chance to continue his work, which includes plans for improving roads and encouraging job growth.

"We've accomplished a lot of things in two years, but we're not done," Ross said in a re-election video posted to Facebook.

State of play: About $1 billion in new developments are under construction in Arlington's entertainment district near the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys stadiums.

The construction includes more housing, including luxury apartments, near the old ballpark.

Of note: Ross has opened two restaurants in Arlington, including Hearsay Arlington at Choctaw Stadium, which boasts "scenic views" of the city's entertainment district.

What's on the ballot: Four Arlington council seats are also on the ballot. The bond election includes: