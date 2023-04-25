2 hours ago - Politics

Arlington's big decisions this election

Tasha Tsiaperas
A glass and cement building with a sign out front that says City Center

The George W. Hawkes Downtown Library in Arlington. Photo: Courtesy of the City of Arlington

Arlington voters will decide whether to keep the current mayor and whether to approve a $287 million bond package to improve streets, recreation spaces and city facilities.

Why it matters: The city is transitioning from a pass-through suburb between Dallas and Fort Worth to the sports and entertainment hub of North Texas.

Driving the news: Early voting in municipal and school board elections began yesterday and runs through May 2.

  • Election Day is May 6.

What's happening: Mayor Jim Ross is running for a second term. Real estate broker Amy Cearnal opted to run after seeing Ross was running uncontested.

What they're saying: "I wanted to just come in and be a part of the race and show a different alternative," Cearnal told KERA.

The other side: Ross says he wants the chance to continue his work, which includes plans for improving roads and encouraging job growth.

  • "We've accomplished a lot of things in two years, but we're not done," Ross said in a re-election video posted to Facebook.

State of play: About $1 billion in new developments are under construction in Arlington's entertainment district near the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys stadiums.

  • The construction includes more housing, including luxury apartments, near the old ballpark.

Of note: Ross has opened two restaurants in Arlington, including Hearsay Arlington at Choctaw Stadium, which boasts "scenic views" of the city's entertainment district.

What's on the ballot: Four Arlington council seats are also on the ballot. The bond election includes:

  • Proposition A: $219.5 million for street, sidewalk and bridge expansion and construction.
  • Proposition B: $24.6 million for developing and renovating parks.
  • Proposition C: $30 million for public safety building improvements, including construction of a new fire station.
  • Proposition D: $3 million for renovating the downtown city administration building.
  • Proposition E: $1.1 million for improving libraries.
