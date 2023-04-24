Native plants for North Texas gardens

The bloom of a Texas baby blue eyes, which is found in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Photo: Joseph A. Marcus/Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

Want flowers in your yard without worrying about when it's going to rain? Selecting native Texas plants means less watering, fertilizing and pest control.

Plus, they have a higher chance of survival in extreme temperatures.

Why it matters: Multiple plants in a backyard or one on an apartment overlook can make a difference for pollinators.

Details: With summer heat on the way, consider what's possible to plant right now. If you're not ready to plant just yet, hold off until the fall.

It's too late for spring annuals, but you can still plant perennials, which come back every year, while annuals complete their life cycle in one year.

Here are some native perennials:

[UNSUPPORTED BLOCK TYPE: header-five]

The bloom of a rock rose. Photo: Norman G. Flaigg/Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

This small shrub can thrive in sun or shade and grows 2 to 3 feet tall.

Pink blooms last from April through November.

[UNSUPPORTED BLOCK TYPE: header-five]

Gregg's mistflower. Photo: Lee Page/Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

The palm-leaf mistflower needs plenty of sun and grows about 2 feet tall.

Small purplish flowers bloom from March through November.

3. Liatris (Liatris punctata var. mucronata)

Liatris. Photo: Joseph A. Marcus/Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

Known as the Texas Blazing Star, this plant needs sun and gravelly, well-drained soil to flower in succession from top to bottom over several weeks.

It reaches about 2 feet tall and blooms between August and November.

[UNSUPPORTED BLOCK TYPE: header-five]

Mealy Blue Sage. Photo: Lee Page/Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

This 2-3 foot shrub needs full sun and usually forms a mound as wide as the plant is tall.

Blue or white tubular flowers bloom April to October.

[UNSUPPORTED BLOCK TYPE: header-five]

Shrubby Boneset. Photo: Ray Mathews/Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

The Havana snakeroot or mistflower is a drought-tolerant, rounded shrub that can grow in the sun or shade.

It grows about 4 feet tall and blooms white in October through December.

[UNSUPPORTED BLOCK TYPE: header-five]

Turk's Cap. Photo: Stephanie Brundage/Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

For a shady yard, try this spreading shrub that typically grows 2-3 feet tall, occasionally reaching 10 feet.

It blooms red in June through November.

[UNSUPPORTED BLOCK TYPE: header-five]

Velvet-leaf Mallow. Photo: Courtesy of Melody Lytle/Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

Also great in the shade, this eye-catching shrub reaches about 6 feet in height.

It blooms yellow in May through November.

The bottom line: Watering and maintenance vary for each native plant.