Wealthiest districts in Texas are still red
Texas' wealthiest congressional districts are still largely represented by Republicans, bucking a national trend.
The big picture: Nine of the 10 richest districts nationwide are held by Democrats, while Republicans now represent most of the poorer half of the country, according to median income data provided to Axios by the office of Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio).
Why it matters: The last several decades have ushered in a dramatic political realignment as the GOP has broadened its appeal to a more diverse working class, and Democrats have become the party of wealthier, more educated voters, Axios' Stef W. Kight writes.
Zoom in: North Texas has the state's three wealthiest congressional districts. Here's how the local districts rank for median household income:
- TX26 (Rep. Michael Burgess, R): $102,036
- TX03 (Rep. Keith Self, R): $100,514
- TX24 (Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R): $98,648
- TX04 (Rep. Pat Fallon, R): $82,640
- TX12 (Rep. Kay Granger, R): $74,002
- TX25 (Rep. Roger Williams, R): $68,500
- TX06 (Rep. Jake Ellzey, R): $67,221
- TX05 (Rep. Lance Gooden, R): $65,835
- TX30 (Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D): $61,427
- TX32 (Rep. Colin Allred, D): $58,647
- TX33 (Rep. Marc Veasey, D): $52,202
Of note: The median household income in Texas is about $67,000.
- The poorest congressional district is TX34, which includes McAllen and is represented by a Democrat. The median household income there is $44,936.
