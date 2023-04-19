Data: Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) office and Ballotpedia; Note: Districts where there was no opponent in the 2022 midterm election are not included; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Texas' wealthiest congressional districts are still largely represented by Republicans, bucking a national trend.

The big picture: Nine of the 10 richest districts nationwide are held by Democrats, while Republicans now represent most of the poorer half of the country, according to median income data provided to Axios by the office of Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio).

Why it matters: The last several decades have ushered in a dramatic political realignment as the GOP has broadened its appeal to a more diverse working class, and Democrats have become the party of wealthier, more educated voters, Axios' Stef W. Kight writes.

Zoom in: North Texas has the state's three wealthiest congressional districts. Here's how the local districts rank for median household income:

TX26 (Rep. Michael Burgess, R): $102,036 TX03 (Rep. Keith Self, R): $100,514 TX24 (Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R): $98,648 TX04 (Rep. Pat Fallon, R): $82,640 TX12 (Rep. Kay Granger, R): $74,002 TX25 (Rep. Roger Williams, R): $68,500 TX06 (Rep. Jake Ellzey, R): $67,221 TX05 (Rep. Lance Gooden, R): $65,835 TX30 (Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D): $61,427 TX32 (Rep. Colin Allred, D): $58,647 TX33 (Rep. Marc Veasey, D): $52,202

Of note: The median household income in Texas is about $67,000.

The poorest congressional district is TX34, which includes McAllen and is represented by a Democrat. The median household income there is $44,936.

