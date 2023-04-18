An incredibly casual fan's guide to the Dallas Stars playoff run

In Oettinger we trust. Photo: Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

The Stars are back in the playoffs after finishing the regular season second in the Central Division.

If you haven't been paying super-close attention to the team, fear not. We've got you covered.

Driving the news: The Stars kicked off the 2023 playoffs with a 3-2 loss in double overtime to the Minnesota Wild last night. It was agonizing.

The big puckture: The fate of the team will likely rise and fall with the success of two players — all-world left winger Jason Robertson and goalie Jake Oettinger.

Robertson, Dallas' only All-Star, has had an amazing year. His 46 goals and 63 assists made him sixth-best in the league in points.

Oettinger finished the regular season seventh among all goalies, with a 2.37 goals-against average and he was great last night.

The good news: The Stars started as slight favorites to win the series, and a dark-horse bet to win the Stanley Cup this year.

The bad news: The Wild were top 10 in the league this year in both penalty killing and goals against.

It'll likely be a tough series either way.

The intrigue: This series has the former team from Minnesota facing off against the current team from Minnesota, something that's only happened one other time in the NHL playoffs.

Dallas won that series in 2016.

The Stars and Wild split their four matchups in this year's regular season, with each team winning two games.

The bottom line: If Oettinger catches fire, this team could make a deep run. 🦦🦦🦦

What's next: The Stars play the Wild again at American Airlines Center on Wednesday night.