Overall homelessness in Dallas and Collin counties has been declining for five years after reaching a high of 4,538 people tallied in 2019, per newly released data.

Driving the news: Housing Forward, which oversees disbursement of federal homeless response funds, released the results of the annual homelessness census Thursday.

The federally required count was conducted in January.

Why it matters: The decline is a result of a more coordinated long-term approach and a successful rapid rehousing program that launched in 2021.

The big picture: Housing Forward has received increased funding for its homelessness response work in Dallas and Collin counties, including $22 million in annual funding this year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a 20% increase over last year.

Details: Housing Forward CEO Joli Angel Robinson said the organization is looking at "permanent rather than temporary solutions" to moving people off the streets into housing and keeping them there.

The organization plans to expand its temporary rapid rehousing program, which was largely funded by pandemic aid, after receiving a three-year $22.8 million federal grant this year to reduce unsheltered homelessness.

The rehousing program has a new goal of housing 6,000 individuals and families by 2025. The effort started with a goal to house 2,700 people by October this year.

By the numbers: 4,244 unhoused people were counted on Jan. 26.

Of those, 1,184 were unsheltered, which is the lowest number of people counted on the street during a census since 2017, when there were 1,087.

Chronic homelessness also declined, down to 691 people who have been homeless for longer than a year or have experienced homelessness several times in three years. Last year, 1,009 chronically homeless individuals were counted.

Yes, but: Veteran and family homelessness, which had been declining, increased this year.

What's next: The in-depth report with the census data will be released May 1.