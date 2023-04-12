Dallas considering deck park for I-30

Life is a highway, but it can also be a park. Photo: Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Dallas City Council will consider a funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for the design of a deck park over Interstate 30 near downtown as part of the plan to build a new convention center.

Why it matters: Downtown Dallas is separated from the rest of the city by highways, but the construction of a deck park over I-30 and redevelopment of Interstate 345 — which local leaders are also considering — could rejoin the city's center with some outlying neighborhoods.

Zoom out: Advocates want to see I-345 — the stretch of highway that connects Interstate 75 to Interstate 45 — buried, but TxDOT recommends trenching it.

The intrigue: The prospect of tearing down I-345 has been a controversial topic for years.

Catch up fast: Voters approved a $1.5 billion ballot measure in November, most of which will go toward building a new Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The master plan estimates project management, demolition and construction of the new building and deck park will cost just over $3 billion.

What's happening: The council will vote today on whether to approve two funding agreements with TxDOT to prepare plans for the deck park project.

If approved, the city will pay $2 million from its convention center funds for the plans for a deck cap and a pedestrian corridor on Lamar Street and $2 million from federal grants for a second highway cap from East Ervay Street to Hardwood Street near Old City Park.

Meanwhile: The council hasn't reached a consensus on the future of I-345 on the north side of downtown near Deep Ellum.

A vote to approve a resolution requested by TxDOT to trench the highway was tabled in February.

Now, five council members are asking for the full council to consider asking the city manager to commission an independent study, meaning a decision on what happens to I-345 won't be made for at least a year, per D Magazine.

What's next: An agreement on the construction of the highway caps will be decided at a future council meeting.