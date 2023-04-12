Anna is getting a resort-style lazy-river shaped like Texas
Like most people, you've probably dreamed of swimming from the top of North Texas all the way down to the Rio Grande Valley.
Yes, but: There's just so much darn land in the way.
- Well, bust out the flippers and water wings because a local real estate developer has a solution.
Driving the news: A luxury apartment community being built in Anna will include a dog park, a putting green and — because why not — a resort-style lazy-river pool shaped like Texas.
- Colleyville-based Beall Development broke ground last month on a 317-unit, four-story apartment complex called The Quinn.
- The apartments are the first phase of a planned mixed-use development called Anna Village, which will feature restaurants as well as office and retail space.
Context: Anna's population is expected to more than double — to 45,000 people — by 2030.
Between the lines: There are actually a few Texas-shaped pools around the state, including one at a hotel in Houston and one in Plano.
Meanwhile: Another development in Anna is planning to build a 2-acre lagoon.
The bottom line: We'll meet you in El Paso for a game of Marco Polo.
