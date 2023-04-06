Lawmaker's Quran went missing from Texas Capitol chapel

The Quran that state Rep. Salman Bhojani placed in the Texas Capitol's chapel. Photo: Courtesy of Mason Reid

The disappearance of a Quran from the Texas Capitol's chapel has left people wondering who did it — and why.

Driving the news: State Rep. Salman Bhojani, a newly elected Democrat from Euless, placed his family's Quran in the chapel in late March after learning that it didn't have a copy available for visitors to use.

The Quran disappeared less than a week later, per the Texas Tribune.

Yes, but: The Texas Department of Public Safety, which oversees security at the Capitol, found the Quran and returned it to Bhojani yesterday.

The intrigue: DPS hasn't said who took the sacred text from the chapel and why, per the Texas Tribune. The agency didn't respond to Axios' request for comment.

Bhojani's office says they were told the person who took the Quran is cooperating with DPS, but they also haven't been told who did it.

The big picture: Earlier this year, Bhojani and a Houston-area doctor became the first Muslims to be elected to the state Legislature.

It was the first time in Texas' recent history that a state lawmaker was sworn in using the Quran — a big step toward inclusion for the 400,000 or so Muslims who live in Texas.

What's happening: The state has placed a different copy of the Quran in the chapel.

"I am pleased and relieved that my family Qur'an has been returned and there is a Qur'an available for use again in the Capitol Chapel. The Chapel is a safe space for all Texans to practice their faith traditions," Bhojani said in a statement.

Flashback: Islamophobia in Texas remains high, and Muslims have historically had a hard time earning respect in state politics.

In 2007, then-state Sen. Dan Patrick boycotted the first time a Muslim prayer was delivered as the Senate's daily invocation. "I think that it's important that we are tolerant as a people of all faiths, but that doesn't mean we have to endorse all faiths," he said later, per the Houston Chronicle.

In 2019, there was a failed attempt to oust a Muslim vice chairman of the Tarrant County Republican Party over allegations that he couldn't represent "all Republicans" in the county.

Between the lines: William White, director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations' Houston office, tells Axios that he wonders if the Quran incident was yet another attempt to undermine Muslims.

"We're definitely wondering who did that and why. We would be interested in seeing what the report is from Texas DPS, if it is ever revealed," he says.

The bottom line: "Despite people's attempts to make Muslims feel unwelcome, we are and will continue to be part of the fabric of the state," White says.