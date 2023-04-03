Data: RE/MAX Note: Overall number includes 50 metro areas analyzed by RE/MAX; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Home sales were down nearly 14% year over year in the Dallas area, per RE/MAX's newly released February report.

Why it matters: In 2022, potential buyers were desperate for more inventory. Now homes are hitting the market, but people can't afford them.

What's happening: Rates for a 30-year loan were at 6.09% in early February and shot up to 6.65% by the end of the month, per Freddie Mac.

Zoom in: Locally, home sales increased by 31% between January and February — but active inventory decreased by 10%, per RE/MAX.

The Dallas area had almost 217% more active inventory this February compared with February 2022.

Land that was barren for a long time in cities like Lewisville, Frisco and The Colony is starting to be built out, creating more options for homebuyers.

Yes, but: Mortgage rates remain high and the cost of new builds continues to increase, making it more difficult for first-time homebuyers to enter the market.

Zoom out: Because there's less competition right now, buyers don't have to front as much cash as they did a year ago, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

The typical U.S. homebuyer made a down payment of $42,000 in January, the lowest amount in almost two years, per a Redfin report.

Between the lines: Buyers who can afford the current mortgage rates have more power.

They have more options than a year ago, can take their time searching and can make offers that aren't wildly above list price.

What's next: Mortgage rates dropped nearly a quarter point last month, which means buyer activity may pick back up.