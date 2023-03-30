50 mins ago - Sports
How a lifelong Ohioan became a diehard Texas Rangers fan
How does a lifelong Ohioan become a diehard Texas Rangers fan?
- My mom grew up a devoted Cleveland fan, my dad a Cincinnati fan. Not wanting to disappoint either, I opted as a kid for a neutral team.
State of play: I watch every Rangers game on MLB.TV and usually catch the team's road trips through Ohio and Detroit.
- I try to visit Arlington every few years. Past highlights include seeing a 20-6 mauling of the Twins and Adrian Beltre's second-to-last homer in Texas.
What's next: I'm excited about this year for obvious reasons, but most of all because it will be the first full season I can enjoy with my son.
- Texas lost 10 out of 11 games between last Sept. 23 and Oct. 4, but the lone victory came the day my son was born. I take that to be a good omen.
- Josh Jung walloped a pair of dingers and drove in all five runs — just two rookies, about 1,000 miles apart, each having quite the breakout day.
The bottom line: Go Rangers, and much love to broadcaster Eric Nadel.
