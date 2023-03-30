How a lifelong Ohioan became a diehard Texas Rangers fan

How does a lifelong Ohioan become a diehard Texas Rangers fan?

My mom grew up a devoted Cleveland fan, my dad a Cincinnati fan. Not wanting to disappoint either, I opted as a kid for a neutral team.

State of play: I watch every Rangers game on MLB.TV and usually catch the team's road trips through Ohio and Detroit.

I try to visit Arlington every few years. Past highlights include seeing a 20-6 mauling of the Twins and Adrian Beltre's second-to-last homer in Texas.

What's next: I'm excited about this year for obvious reasons, but most of all because it will be the first full season I can enjoy with my son.

Texas lost 10 out of 11 games between last Sept. 23 and Oct. 4, but the lone victory came the day my son was born. I take that to be a good omen.

Josh Jung walloped a pair of dingers and drove in all five runs — just two rookies, about 1,000 miles apart, each having quite the breakout day.

The bottom line: Go Rangers, and much love to broadcaster Eric Nadel.