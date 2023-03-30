50 mins ago - Sports

How a lifelong Ohioan became a diehard Texas Rangers fan

Tyler Buchanan
A man in a red Rangers jersey and blue Rangers hat holds a baby who's wearing a red Rangers shirt

Tyler and son. Photo: Courtesy of Tyler Buchanan

How does a lifelong Ohioan become a diehard Texas Rangers fan?

  • My mom grew up a devoted Cleveland fan, my dad a Cincinnati fan. Not wanting to disappoint either, I opted as a kid for a neutral team.

State of play: I watch every Rangers game on MLB.TV and usually catch the team's road trips through Ohio and Detroit.

What's next: I'm excited about this year for obvious reasons, but most of all because it will be the first full season I can enjoy with my son.

  • Texas lost 10 out of 11 games between last Sept. 23 and Oct. 4, but the lone victory came the day my son was born. I take that to be a good omen.
  • Josh Jung walloped a pair of dingers and drove in all five runs — just two rookies, about 1,000 miles apart, each having quite the breakout day.

The bottom line: Go Rangers, and much love to broadcaster Eric Nadel.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more