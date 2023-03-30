New foods at Globe Life Field
There's nothing like watching finely tuned professional athletes competing on a field while you sit still and fill yourself with thousands of calories of carnival-esque ballpark fare.
Here are some of the new, surprisingly calorie-free offerings at Globe Life Field…
Boomstick Burger: A cousin of the original Boomstick, this is a ginormous beef patty topped with chili, nacho cheese, jalapeños and onion rings.
- Cost: $35
Brisket croissant: A flaky pastry stuffed with slices of brisket and cheese.
- Cost: $10
Flamin' Hot Cheetos pretzel: Twisted bread dusted with crushed spicy corn puffs.
- Cost: $9
Go deeper: Other new concoctions include a pizza-fied hot dog, corn on the cob sliced like ribs and a PLT (portobello, lettuce and tomato).
