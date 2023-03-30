51 mins ago - Food and Drink

New foods at Globe Life Field

Michael Mooney
A two-foot hamburger covered in onion rings and chili

How did we even live before we had a 2-foot burger covered in chili and onion rings? Photo: Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

There's nothing like watching finely tuned professional athletes competing on a field while you sit still and fill yourself with thousands of calories of carnival-esque ballpark fare.

Here are some of the new, surprisingly calorie-free offerings at Globe Life Field…

Boomstick Burger: A cousin of the original Boomstick, this is a ginormous beef patty topped with chili, nacho cheese, jalapeños and onion rings.

  • Cost: $35

Brisket croissant: A flaky pastry stuffed with slices of brisket and cheese.

  • Cost: $10

Flamin' Hot Cheetos pretzel: Twisted bread dusted with crushed spicy corn puffs.

  • Cost: $9
A pretzel covered in spicy Cheeto dust
Literally every single food product ever is better when you add crushed spicy Cheetos. Photo: Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

Go deeper: Other new concoctions include a pizza-fied hot dog, corn on the cob sliced like ribs and a PLT (portobello, lettuce and tomato).



