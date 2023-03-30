Things to eat, drink and do around Globe Life Field
If you're already heading to Arlington for a game, you might as well make a day trip out of it.
Here are some other things to do in the area...
🖼 The Arlington Sculpture Trail: The city's entertainment district includes dozens of sculptures within walking distance of the ballpark.
🍻 Texas Live!: Grab a bite and some beers. Check the parking rules before you post up here though.
🧆 Prince Lebanese Grill: This family-owned restaurant with big portions has been around since 1989.
🐔 Ricky's Nashville Hot Chicken: One of the best hot chicken spots in town. Don't skip the comeback sauce.
🥩 Hurtado Barbecue: Experience Texas barbecue with a Mexican twist at this Arlington staple that started as a food truck. (You can also get some in the ballpark.)
🏨 Live! by Loews: This fancy hotel next to Texas Live! has several hangout spots offering views of nearby AT&T Stadium.
🇪🇹 Smoke'N Ash BBQ: What happens when a Texas-born foodie marries an Ethiopia-born foodie? They open a barbecue spot that combines both cultures.
🎢 Six Flags: Our region's largest theme park could use some love.
🧢 Globe Life Field tours: There will be daytime and pregame tours all season.
