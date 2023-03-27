2 hours ago - Real Estate

You can buy this haunted house near Abilene

Michael Mooney
A bedroom with a coffin and flowers and scary red drapes

Sweet dreams... Photo: Courtesy of Keller Williams

Have you always dreamed of living in a quiet, nondescript house filled with coffins and skeletons and creepy dolls and masks?

  • Check out this place, along the interstate just outside Abilene.

Context: It's an established, running haunted house, replete with costumes and terrifying decor.

Details: The house, which is listing for $125,000 and was recently featured by Zillow Gone Wild, includes…

⚰️ Three creepy bedrooms sans beds

🚽 Two bathrooms

🔥 A faux fireplace

🚌 A horrifying rusted old school bus

🩸 Copious amounts of (hopefully) fake blood

A room with a gurney and a giant spider and a scary doll
In case you couldn't find a home with a gurney and giant spider. Photo: Courtesy of Keller Williams

The intrigue: The business and props are available for an additional $75,000.

The bottom line: If you buy this and invite us for an evening, we'll bring some scary ghost stories.

