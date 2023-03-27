You can buy this haunted house near Abilene
Have you always dreamed of living in a quiet, nondescript house filled with coffins and skeletons and creepy dolls and masks?
- Check out this place, along the interstate just outside Abilene.
Context: It's an established, running haunted house, replete with costumes and terrifying decor.
Details: The house, which is listing for $125,000 and was recently featured by Zillow Gone Wild, includes…
⚰️ Three creepy bedrooms sans beds
🚽 Two bathrooms
🔥 A faux fireplace
🚌 A horrifying rusted old school bus
🩸 Copious amounts of (hopefully) fake blood
The intrigue: The business and props are available for an additional $75,000.
The bottom line: If you buy this and invite us for an evening, we'll bring some scary ghost stories.
