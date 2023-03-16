Dallas Public Library's personal librarian service
Stumped on what to read next? Just ask your librarian.
Why it matters: Americans are reading fewer books than in the past — about 12 books a year as of 2021, about three fewer a year than during the early 2000s.
- 17% of U.S. adults didn't read a single tome in 2021, per Gallup.
What's happening: The Dallas Public Library offers newsletters with suggested reading lists and a service to ask a librarian what to check out.
How it works: Answer questions about your tastes and what you're looking for — even movies, comic books and audiobooks — and voila, in a week or so you'll get a list from a librarian.
What we found: We shared the titles of a few recently loved books, such as "Our Missing Hearts" and "This Is How You Lose The Time War."
- Our personal librarian suggested "The Book of M," "Sea of Tranquility" and "Neverwhere" — fantasy-ish options we'd hoped for.
