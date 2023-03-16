Dallas Public Library's personal librarian service

This librarian suggestion was already on our holds list. Photo: Tasha “Voracious” Tsiaperas/Axios

Stumped on what to read next? Just ask your librarian.

Why it matters: Americans are reading fewer books than in the past — about 12 books a year as of 2021, about three fewer a year than during the early 2000s.

17% of U.S. adults didn't read a single tome in 2021, per Gallup.

What's happening: The Dallas Public Library offers newsletters with suggested reading lists and a service to ask a librarian what to check out.

How it works: Answer questions about your tastes and what you're looking for — even movies, comic books and audiobooks — and voila, in a week or so you'll get a list from a librarian.

What we found: We shared the titles of a few recently loved books, such as "Our Missing Hearts" and "This Is How You Lose The Time War."