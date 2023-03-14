16 mins ago - Things to Do

Drake and 21 Savage are coming to Dallas

Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi

We're thrilled to know Champagne Papi will be gracing us with his presence this summer. Photo: Paras Griffin/WireImage

Hip hop fans have been in their feelings since learning that "God's plan" includes a Drake and 21 Savage concert in Dallas this summer.

The intrigue: "It's All a Blur," Drake's first tour in almost five years, will celebrate the past decade of his life, per Billboard.

Details: The three-month tour starts in New Orleans in early June and stops at the American Airlines Center on June 24.

Worthy of your time: This D Magazine story captures how Drake turned the AAC into "America's largest club" when he performed there in 2018.

