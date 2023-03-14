Drake and 21 Savage are coming to Dallas

We're thrilled to know Champagne Papi will be gracing us with his presence this summer. Photo: Paras Griffin/WireImage

Hip hop fans have been in their feelings since learning that "God's plan" includes a Drake and 21 Savage concert in Dallas this summer.

The intrigue: "It's All a Blur," Drake's first tour in almost five years, will celebrate the past decade of his life, per Billboard.

Details: The three-month tour starts in New Orleans in early June and stops at the American Airlines Center on June 24.

The Dallas presale starts Wednesday on Ticketmaster. Maybe it won't be as bad as the Taylor Swift ticket debacle.

Worthy of your time: This D Magazine story captures how Drake turned the AAC into "America's largest club" when he performed there in 2018.