16 mins ago - Things to Do
Drake and 21 Savage are coming to Dallas
Hip hop fans have been in their feelings since learning that "God's plan" includes a Drake and 21 Savage concert in Dallas this summer.
The intrigue: "It's All a Blur," Drake's first tour in almost five years, will celebrate the past decade of his life, per Billboard.
Details: The three-month tour starts in New Orleans in early June and stops at the American Airlines Center on June 24.
- The Dallas presale starts Wednesday on Ticketmaster. Maybe it won't be as bad as the Taylor Swift ticket debacle.
Worthy of your time: This D Magazine story captures how Drake turned the AAC into "America's largest club" when he performed there in 2018.
