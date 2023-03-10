We want more of this in Dallas. Photo: Cooper Neill/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dallas hopes to create enough parks so every resident can be within a 10-minute walking radius of one.

The latest: The Trust for Public Land now has a list of city-owned properties that could potentially be turned into green space.

Why it matters: Public parks are an equalizer. Unlike arboretums, country clubs or gyms, anyone can enjoy them for free.

State of play: Dallas has opened several new parks in the past few years and has ambitious plans for new deck parks — like Klyde Warren — and dedicated green space at Fair Park.

Flashback: In November, the mayor requested an inventory of all city-owned land that is either vacant, unused or underused to determine whether any could be turned into parks or playgrounds.

The land identified could also possibly be used to develop affordable housing, the mayor said.

The big picture: Texas cities lag other major U.S. cities in the Trust for Public Land's annual ParkScore, which analyzes green space acreage, public investment, amenities and access.

Plano ranked as the top city in the state and 15th in the nation in last year's report.

Dallas landed in the 53rd spot, below Austin but above Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Details: Currently, about 73% of Dallasites live within a 10-minute walk of a park, compared with 77% of Plano residents and 61% of Fort Worth residents.

98% of residents in Chicago, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C., are within a 10-minute walk of a park.

Reality check: It's not enough to just open a green space in a neighborhood. Parks departments and city leaders need to dedicate continuing resources to the maintenance of parks and ask residents what works for them.