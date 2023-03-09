Texas' child welfare technology is out-of-date

The technology used by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to track case file information — including instances of possible abuse and neglect — needs to be updated, according to a report by the Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services (TACFS) and think tank Texas 2036.

The big picture: Texas DFPS uses a platform built in 1996, based on federal guidelines from 1993. Texas is one of just four states that hasn't modernized its child welfare information system, per the report.

Converting to newer technology could improve efficiency and collaboration among courts, schools and Medicaid.

Why it matters: More than 100 children in the state's child welfare system died from fiscal years 2020 to 2022, according to a report from DFPS. Most of the deaths listed in the report were attributed to pre-existing medical conditions or abuse suffered before the children entered the system.

What they're saying: "Texas' most vulnerable, our children, deserve better than 30-year-old technology," Texas 2036 executive vice president A.J. Rodriguez said a statement.

"There are multiple opportunities this session — between federal funds, excess general revenue and the newly created Technology Improvement and Modernization Fund — to address this issue, more so than any session in recent history."

State of play: DFPS uses a system called IMPACT, short for Information Management Protecting Adults and Children in Texas. The case management system tracks placements and services a child and family receive.

In the last decade, the Legislature has appropriated $241 million for IMPACT, per the Texas 2036 report.

Texas 2036 and TACFS estimate that modernizing the state system would cost $80 million.

How it would work: The cost of upgrading technology could be offset partially through a federal grant program that would match 50% of state funds if the new system meets certain requirements, and from the newly created Technology Improvement and Modernization Fund.

The other side: The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services did not respond to requests for comment.