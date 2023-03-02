Two eaglets born at John Bunker Sands Wetland Center

John Bunker Sands Wetland Center has two new, adorably fuzzy eagles.

Driving the news: The center announced this week that the mating pair of bald eagles that nest there recently added two eaglets — named JBS18 and JBS19 — to the family.

What they're saying: "Chirp!"

Why it matters: Bald eagles are rare in North Texas. Only a few hundred are in the entire state.

Context: The mom and dad eagles have wintered at the wetlands, 30 miles south of downtown Dallas, since 2012.

In 2020, the pair lost an eaglet and built a new nest about 500 feet from their old one.

What's next: From hatching to fledging usually takes about 84 days, according to the center, "so don't expect to see them flying around the wetlands until mid to late April," the center says.

Worthy of your time: Check out the wetland center for yourself. It's open to the public 9am-4pm Tuesday-Friday and 7am-4pm Saturdays.

Yes, but: If you go, remember to stay at least 1,000 feet from the eagles' nest.