North Texas gas prices staying low

Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

Local gas prices in February were down about 12% from a year ago, per GasBuddy data.

Driving the news: Crude oil prices have fallen over the past year, leading to cheaper automotive gas.

A barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude — a common industry benchmark — cost around $76 as of late February, down from about $114 in June 2022.

The big picture: Nationally, the average gas price was $3.40 per gallon in February — down 6% year-over-year, but up 2% from January.

In the Dallas area, gas averaged $2.99 last month, down from $3.38 in February 2022.

Flashback: In North Texas, a gallon of gas reached its highest recorded average price on June 12, 2022 — almost $4.84, per AAA.

Zoom out: San Francisco has some of the country's highest average gas prices, at $4.76 per gallon in February.