FC Dallas starts new season with high expectations

FC Dallas will start its new season with higher expectations after last year's solid playoff run.

This year will be Spanish manager Nico Estévez's second year at the helm.

Driving the news: The team kicks off the 2023 MLS regular season at home against Minnesota United FC at 7:30pm Saturday.

Flashback: After finishing third in the Western conference and beating Minnesota on penalties in the first round of last season's playoffs, Dallas lost to Austin FC — a new rival.

FCD's young star, Jesús Ferreira, had an exciting offseason after winning Young Player of the Year in 2022. He became the first active player in club history to start for the U.S. men's national team in a World Cup game.

He was also honored with this very cool mural in Oak Cliff.

Last season Ferreira and Paul Arriola accounted for 28 of the team's 48 goals.

What's new: Matt Hedges, FCD's all-time leader in appearances, now plays for Toronto FC.

Franco Jara, the 34-year-old Argentinian forward, is also gone.

The team added two promising defenders: veteran Sebastien Ibeagha, who won the MLS Cup with LAFC last season, and Geovane Jesus.

What else: Toyota Stadium has a variety of new concession fare, including a double-stacked quesadilla and a birria grilled cheese.

Data: Forbes; Table: Axios Visuals

The intrigue: Despite the team's recent success and a roster that includes several young stars, FCD is near the bottom of MLS franchise valuations, per Forbes.

Yes, but: That's probably because Toyota Stadium is 18 years old now. The franchises at the top of the list mostly have newer digs.