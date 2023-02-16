This family-operated diner is older than all of your Axios Dallas reporters. Image: Courtesy of Agustin Chavez

Imagine Oak Cliff looked like an 8-bit video game. That's sort of the idea behind a new project from Agustin Chavez, a Dallas-based illustrator.

What's happening: Chavez has created some delightful digital depictions of iconic locales on the south side of Dallas, including Charco Broiler (above), Country Burger, Texas Fadez barbershop and Cesar's Tacos.

He has also created digital versions of some epochal spots, including the Bronco Bowl.

A Home Depot replaced this massive complex. Image: Courtesy of Agustin Chavez

What they're saying: The project is Chavez's attempt to represent what it was like growing up in Oak Cliff, he tells Axios. Since he started sharing the images on Instagram earlier this month, he's received dozens of requests for places people want to see done in his style.

"The feeling of seeing a childhood memory brought to a digital art medium makes everyone feel so proud," he says.

