Dallas is an EV charger model for other cities

Dallas can serve as an example for cities planning to up their electric vehicle charging game.
Driving the news: In a first-of-its-kind study, University of Michigan researchers warn that the lowest-income U.S. households would keep experiencing the highest transportation energy costs even if all gas-powered cars were replaced with EVs.
The big picture: The "charging gap" is a nationwide phenomenon, and EV adoption is likely to stall if the benefits of cleaner transportation — better air quality, less noise, lower energy costs — don't flow equitably to all Americans.
State of play: Texas is a top state for EVs but given their luxury-car price tag, early adopters have typically been wealthy people who live in single-family homes where it's relatively easy to install a home charger.
- As more affordable electric cars hit the market in the coming years, access to public charging will become increasingly important — especially for anyone who doesn't have a private garage or driveway.
Zoom in: A new Axios map shows that Dallas' majority-white tracts have nearly equal EV charger distribution compared to other areas.
- That isn't the case in Philadelphia, where majority-white tracts are nearly four times as likely to have chargers compared to other areas.
Yes, but: Tesla's Superchargers, which speed up the charge time, tend to be in more affluent locales like the NorthPark area, Addison, Southlake and Frisco.
- Southern Dallas doesn't have any.
What's next: The Texas Department of Transportation plans to expand the state's EV charging network by adding dozens of fast chargers over the next five years.
