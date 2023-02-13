North Texas is a top area for parental leave benefits

North Texas offers some of the best parental leave policies in the country, a new report says.

Why it matters: Men re-entered the labor market "in droves" after COVID shutdowns, but more than 1 million women left the labor force between February 2020 and January 2022.

Child care was a top reason for leaving the workforce, but companies have the power to slow that trend, according to a new report by Fort Worth-based Best Place for Working Parents and the SMU Center on Research and Evaluation.

Context: Every year, the Best Place for Working Parents determines the best employers — and cities — for working parents.

Roughly 1,100 employers have been named a Best Place for Working Parents since December 2019, out of over 1,700 companies that have applied for the designation.

The list includes dozens of companies from North Texas, including BNSF Railway, Baylor Scott & White Health, and Frontier Communications.

What they found: "Family friendly is no longer a 'nice to have' but really a 'must have,'" Sadie Funk, director of the Best Place for Working Parents, tells Axios.

Paid time off, flexible hours, remote work and company-paid health care are among the top parental benefits offered nationwide.

Companies can sweeten their benefits with paid parental leave, onsite child care, backup child care, flexible hours, remote work and dependent-care FSAs.

Zoom in: Fort Worth ranks third for its number of companies that offer employee health care.

Dallas ranks first for paternity leave and nursing benefits and second for maternity leave and child care assistance.

By the numbers: An average business with 250 employees could save $75,000 per year by subsidizing care for employees' sick children to avoid lost work time, per the report.

70% of women who left the workforce said they would have stayed if they had access to a more flexible work schedule.

And for businesses suited for remote work, employees working from home increased performance by 13% and overall attrition rates declined by 50%.

Of note: Private nursing spaces and lactation support programs — which tend to be cheaper than other benefits — have also led to big payoffs for companies, yielding a 94% retention rate for mothers returning to work after having a baby.

The bottom line: Parental benefits aren't just for large organizations with big budgets — smaller companies can try them too.