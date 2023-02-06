2 hours ago - Things to Do

Dallas date ideas for Valentine's Day

Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi
Illustration of a salt and pepper shaker leaning in towards one another on a table with hearts surrounding them

Grab your lobster, hit the town. Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Valentine's Day is next week, and we've rounded up some places to treat your special someone.

  • These recs are also perfect for anyone who prefers to celebrate Galentine's Day instead of partaking in the overly commercialized holiday of love.

Puttery: This upscale mini-golf spot lets you choose from four differently themed courses, including a library-themed one. You can order drinks while you play or post up at one of Puttery's three bars afterward.

  • Grandscape in the Colony. Each round is $18 per person.

Local games: The Dallas Stars host the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets at the American Airlines Center next week, and the Mavs host the Timberwolves on Feb. 13.

  • Maybe Luka will drop his usual 30-plus points and send you over the moon with a win.

Coyote Drive-In: Your date might appreciate some backseat romance at this outdoor movie theater that has been around for years.

  • Fort Worth. Tickets are $8 for adults.

Reunion Tower: The Ball's Valentine's Day celebrations run from Friday to Tuesday. Guests will get to enjoy a "gourmet dessert experience" with views of the Dallas skyline.

