Dallas date ideas for Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is next week, and we've rounded up some places to treat your special someone.
- These recs are also perfect for anyone who prefers to celebrate Galentine's Day instead of partaking in the overly commercialized holiday of love.
Puttery: This upscale mini-golf spot lets you choose from four differently themed courses, including a library-themed one. You can order drinks while you play or post up at one of Puttery's three bars afterward.
- Grandscape in the Colony. Each round is $18 per person.
Local games: The Dallas Stars host the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets at the American Airlines Center next week, and the Mavs host the Timberwolves on Feb. 13.
- Maybe Luka will drop his usual 30-plus points and send you over the moon with a win.
Coyote Drive-In: Your date might appreciate some backseat romance at this outdoor movie theater that has been around for years.
- Fort Worth. Tickets are $8 for adults.
Reunion Tower: The Ball's Valentine's Day celebrations run from Friday to Tuesday. Guests will get to enjoy a "gourmet dessert experience" with views of the Dallas skyline.
- Downtown Dallas. Reservations required.
