Dallas date ideas for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is next week, and we've rounded up some places to treat your special someone.

These recs are also perfect for anyone who prefers to celebrate Galentine's Day instead of partaking in the overly commercialized holiday of love.

Puttery: This upscale mini-golf spot lets you choose from four differently themed courses, including a library-themed one. You can order drinks while you play or post up at one of Puttery's three bars afterward.

Grandscape in the Colony. Each round is $18 per person.

Local games: The Dallas Stars host the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets at the American Airlines Center next week, and the Mavs host the Timberwolves on Feb. 13.

Maybe Luka will drop his usual 30-plus points and send you over the moon with a win.

Coyote Drive-In: Your date might appreciate some backseat romance at this outdoor movie theater that has been around for years.

Fort Worth. Tickets are $8 for adults.

Reunion Tower: The Ball's Valentine's Day celebrations run from Friday to Tuesday. Guests will get to enjoy a "gourmet dessert experience" with views of the Dallas skyline.