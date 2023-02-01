Dallas exhibit celebrates the legacy of Black cowboys

Other cowboys worth cheering for. Photo: Courtesy of the Witte Museum and Kurtis Kronk

A new exhibit at the African American Museum in Dallas highlights the influence of Black cowboys on Texas and American history.

Driving the news: Black History Month started today, making your museum visit extra timely.

Why it matters: Black cowboys are underrepresented in cowboy culture, despite having a long history in Texas.

Details: "Black Cowboys: An American Story" examines the lives of free and enslaved Black men, women and children who worked on Texas ranches and participated in cattle drives from pre-Civil War times to the turn of the 20th century.

The exhibit includes over 50 artifacts, photos, documents and films.

"These men — and women — persevered and succeeded despite discrimination and overwhelming odds, many finding success through generations as ranchers and leaders in their field," Harry Robinson, Jr., president of the African American Museum, said in a news release.

Where: The African American Museum at Fair Park.

Entry is free, and the exhibit runs until April 15.

Of note: Several local rodeos, including the annual Texas Black Invitational Rodeo in Dallas and the Cowboys of Color Rodeo in Fort Worth, also celebrate the legacy of cowboys of color.