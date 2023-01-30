Dallas Cowboys fans are sexy and should know it
When Dallas Cowboys fans walk on by, other people are probably looking like, "Damn, they fly" — per a new survey by an online gambling company.
Driving the news: BonusFinder surveyed over 1,000 NFL fans to compile its ranking of the league's sexiest fan bases and players.
Why it matters: Almost 20% of NFL fans said the Cowboys have the most attractive fans.
- No wonder we can't win any Super Bowl rings; we're just too sexy for them.
State of play: The other teams are nowhere close. Chicago Bears fans came in second place, but got only 7% of the votes.
- The Washington football franchise formerly known as the Washington Football Team ranked last, with 1% of the votes.
💭 Our thought bubble: BonusFinder's survey participants picked Tom Brady as the hottest player in the NFL. They clearly haven't looked closely enough at these players.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.