Dallas Cowboys fans are sexy and should know it

Does this mean Jerry Jones is the hottest NFL owner? Photo: J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images

When Dallas Cowboys fans walk on by, other people are probably looking like, "Damn, they fly" — per a new survey by an online gambling company.

Driving the news: BonusFinder surveyed over 1,000 NFL fans to compile its ranking of the league's sexiest fan bases and players.

Why it matters: Almost 20% of NFL fans said the Cowboys have the most attractive fans.

No wonder we can't win any Super Bowl rings; we're just too sexy for them.

State of play: The other teams are nowhere close. Chicago Bears fans came in second place, but got only 7% of the votes.

The Washington football franchise formerly known as the Washington Football Team ranked last, with 1% of the votes.

💭 Our thought bubble: BonusFinder's survey participants picked Tom Brady as the hottest player in the NFL. They clearly haven't looked closely enough at these players.