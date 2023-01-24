How to protect your pets during flu season

Pet owners should take extra precautions to reduce the risk of their puppers catching the sniffles this winter.

Why it matters: This winter's outbreak of upper respiratory illnesses among dogs has overwhelmed local animal shelters, vet clinics and boarding facilities.

"This has been all over Dallas-Fort Worth," Dallas Animal Services spokeswoman Marlo Clingman tells Axios.

Threat level: Upper respiratory illnesses among dogs aren't usually fatal, but puppies, older dogs and dogs with compromised immune systems can have a hard time with them.

Symptoms include coughing, a runny nose, fever, lethargy, eye discharge, and reduced appetite.

Dogs usually just have to ride out the illness and give it time, but they can be shown to a vet if needed.

The big picture: The ongoing dog flu is yet another hurdle for local animal shelters that were already dealing with high counts and slow adoptions.

Dallas Animal Services had just recovered from a distemper outbreak late last year when they were hit with the dog flu.

They've spent the last few months working with the University of Wisconsin at Madison's veterinary medicine school to coordinate a "clean break" among their dogs, housing exposed dogs in a separate area from others.

Of note: Cats can get the flu too but that isn't as common as with dogs.

What's next: Clingman says Dallas Animal Services remains "way over capacity," with just over 400 dogs in need of a new home.

Most North Texas cities, including Denton, Dallas and Fort Worth, offer perks for adopting a pet through their animal shelter. Fostering is also an option.

Be prepared: Dallas Animal Services advises socially distancing your dog from other dogs — just like humans had to at the start of the COVID pandemic — and keeping them away from high-risk areas like boarding facilities, dog parks and pet stores.